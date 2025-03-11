Traffic complaint on Highway 540 results in impaired arrest

(BILLINGS TOWNSHIP, ON) – One person has been arrested for impaired operation after police received a traffic complaint.

On March 9, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint reporting a possible impaired driver on Highway 540 in Billings Township. Shortly after, police located the vehicle on Highway 540 near Black Rock Road, and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation on scene resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

The driver, Trinity CADA, 24-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Operator a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 15, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.