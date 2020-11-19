UPDATED: OPP commissioner says officer is critically injured in situation near Gore Bay, one other officer wounded, suspect hurt and in custody

GORE BAY—Two officers have been shot and a suspect wounded in a dramatic event that just unfolded near the Tenth Line, just east of the East Bluff, in Gore Bay today, Thursday, November 19.

The Expositor has learned that an officer was shot during an investigation at a trailer near the Tenth Line. The investigation quickly turned into a rescue operation for the downed officer and as officers moved in to retrieve the officer, a second officer was shot. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. The suspect was also wounded in the operation and has been apprehended. The Expositor does yet know the extent of the suspect’s injuries, but has learned that there are no other suspects in the matter.

At 2 pm, OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique confirmed that a 28-year veteran of the force had sustained critical injuries in an ‘ongoing situation’ on Manitoulin.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer and their family, while we continue to investigate the occurrence,” he posted on Twitter.

ORNGE air ambulance as well as ground EMS teams have taken the injured parties to hospital.

Thoughts and prayers are flooding into the Expositor Facebook page, where this information was first posted.

None of this information has yet to be confirmed by the Ontario Provincial Police.

This story was updated at 3:02 pm to add comments from the OPP commissioner.