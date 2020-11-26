Two people charged with murder following death of Killarney man

(POINT GRONDINE RESERVE, ON) – On October 25, 2020 at 10:20 a.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a sudden death incident where a person was located on a trail, in Point Grondine Reserve, off of Highway 637, Killarney. It was later determined that the incident location was within the Wikwemikong First Nation Territory.

The deceased has been identified as Brant BURKE, age 56, from Killarney.

A joint forces investigation was conducted by Wikwemikong Tribal Police, with the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), the OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS) under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

On November 24, 2020, police arrested and charged Kerry BURKE, age 58, from Killarney with First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

On November 25, 2020, police arrested and charged Melissa SHERIDAN, age 39, of Sudbury with First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused are being held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice-Bail Court (video conferencing) on December 8, 2020 in Sudbury.

The investigation is continuing.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.