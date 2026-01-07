Two US residents fined for fishing smallmouth bass during closed season

WILLISVILLE—Two individuals from the United States have been fined a total of $3,260 for fishing bass during the closed season at a camp near Willisville.

Bradley Barker of Dayton, Ohio, and Mark Burger of Grand Ledge, Michigan both pleaded guilty to catching and retaining fish during the closed season and possessing fish that had been skinned so that the species could not be easily identified. They were each fined $1,630 and are prohibited from possessing an Ontario fishing licence or engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for one year.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on June 20, 2025, a conservation officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) inspected anglers who had been fishing on Frood Lake while staying at Charlton Lake Camp near the community of Willisville. A subsequent investigation revealed that the two accused’s fishing group had caught and retained 22 smallmouth bass throughout the week and were in possession of two large bags of unidentifiable fish fillets. The season for smallmouth bass in this area of Fisheries Management Zone 10 does not open until the third Saturday in June (which was June 21 in 2025). All 22 smallmouth bass were seized.

Justice of the Peace Diane Lafleur heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Elliot Lake, on September 11.