UCCM Anishnaabe Police Commission elects a new chair

M’CHIGEENG – The United Chiefs of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service is pleased to announce the UCCM Police Commission has elected a new chair. Accepting the nomination and position of chair is Derek Assiniwe of Sheguiandah First Nation.

Mr. Assiniwe was appointed to the police commission and sworn in on June 18, 2020. He also served two previous terms with the commission. Mr. Assiniwe readily accepts the challenge of his new role and is eager to advance the police service both with technology and community mobilization in mind. The commission agreed unanimously to his appointment as chair and with his vision for the police service, a release explains.

“Welcome chair Derek, I look forward to working with you,” said Faron Whiteye, chief of police for the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service in the release.

“On behalf of the police commission, the police service and the UCCMM communities I would also like to take this opportunity to thank former chair and commission member, Peter Nahwegahbo, for his many years of service to the police commission,” said Police Chief Whiteye. “He successfully advocated for increased funding for more personnel, officer wage parity, better equipment and supplies, and much needed infrastructure and capital purchases for the police service. Chi miigwetch, Peter!”

“We also welcome Karen McGraw as our newest commission member representing Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, who joins Derek Assiniwe, Bill Antoine, Elizabeth Laford, Christine Bigras, Henry Panamick and Don Francis on the UCCM police commission,” added the police chief.