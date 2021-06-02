UCCM Anishnaabe Police welcome new officer

M’CHIGEENG – The United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnissing (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service is pleased to welcome an experienced officer to the team.

Constable Joseph Naokwegijig was sworn in May 25. He has been an officer since 2017.

“Constable Naokwegijig hails from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. His cultural knowledge and understanding of the Ojibwe language has allowed him to become a well-rounded First Nations Police Constable,” said James Killeen, acting chief of police for UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service.

“After his first week of orientation, he will be ready to join the frontline to serve the communities of United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising. Please welcome Constable Joe Naokwegijig to the UCCM Police Service when you see him out in the communities,” added Chief of Police Killeen.