UCCM Police adds inspector to its force

M’CHIGEENG – On December 7, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service welcomed Corinne (Cori) Slaughter to the team. She joins the ranks as inspector and director of operations.

Inspector Slaughter comes to the police service with a wealth of experience on both the front-line and senior management levels, as well as policy development. She retired as staff sergeant with the Ottawa Police Service and has spent the last three years with the RCMP air services branch primarily in policy and procedural development. Prior to becoming a police officer, she spent seven years in the Canadian military, a release noted.

Faron Whiteye, chief of police, explained in the release that Inspector Slaughter is excited to be joining the UCCM Police and is ready to hit the ground running. She is spending her first week getting familiar with operations and will be out meeting the residents of the six First Nations communities. If you see Inspector Slaughter out in the community, please help us welcome her to beautiful Mnidoo Mnising (Manitoulin Island).