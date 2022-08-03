UCCM Police investigate fatal collision in Sheshegwaning￼

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 6:56 pm officers of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, Manitoulin EMS and Sheshegwaning First Response responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Sheshegwaning Road on the Sheshegwaning First Nation.

Investigation revealed that a motor vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch, and rolled over. Upon arrival, Paramedics located the lone male occupant, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sheshegwaning Road was closed while police conducted their investigation.

This investigation is on-going by UCCM Police, and they are being assisted by members of the OPP’s North East Region – Technical Collision Investigators. The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is also assisting. A post-mortem examination will take place in Sudbury on August 11, 2022.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 42-year-old Kenneth (Dan) SWARTZ, recently of Gore Bay Ontario.

Police are reminding all drivers to be cautious as they are operating motor vehicles In areas that they are unfamiliar with.