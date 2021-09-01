UCCM police welcomes two new civilian members

M’CHIGEENG – The UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service has welcomed two new civilian members to their team.

“The organization welcomes Steve Newbold to the position of finance and IT coordinator on August 16,” said Taylor Sayers, director of corporate services for UCCM Anishinaabe Police Services in a release. “Steve spent time on Manitoulin Island over the past four years and moved here full-time two years ago. He currently lives in Mindemoya with his partner Steph and daughter Adeline (Addy). His son Connor currently attends university out east.”

Mr. Newfold has worked in various accounting and finance roles over the past 25 years which has provided him with a wide range of experience and skills, the release says. “When he is not working, he enjoys cooking, golfing, fishing, spending time outdoors and travelling the world with his family. The organization is happy to have Steve onboard and know that his expertise will be of great benefit to the future direction of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service.”

In addition to Mr. Newfold, the organization also welcomed Lyndin Belleau to the team. “Lyndin is fulfilling the role of the human resources administrator within the organization. He is a member of Ketegaunseebee (Garden River First Nation) and a member of the King Fisher Clan,” said the release. “He started with the organization on August 23, and he brings a wealth of knowledge from the human resources field,” the release says. “He possesses an advanced diploma in business administration-human resources (HR) management and is currently working towards his bachelor of business administration at Algoma University. He has held various human resources roles within his community of Garden River and knows that HR is a growing and changing role within businesses.” It was explained, “in addition to this professional experience, Lyndin is also passionate about volunteering and has volunteer experience with the human resources committee with Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie and area, Shingwauk Education Trust Board of Directors, and is continuing to work towards the formation of a youth leadership council in Ketegaunseebee.”

When Mr. Belleau is not in the office or studying, he can be found enjoying time with family and friends, camping, fishing, exploring mother nature, and any water recreational activities during the summer. He also enjoys travelling and gaining appreciation for new cultures and experiences.

“UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service is pleased to welcome both individuals to the team as they come with extensive education and experience in their respective positions. Please help me welcome both Steve and Lyndin to the team,” added Ms. Sayers.