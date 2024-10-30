UCCMM First Nations ink $446 million deal with Canada to address fiscal mismanagement with Crown’s apology

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—A private ceremony held at the Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning this weekend saw federal Crown–Indigenous Relations Minister, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, formally apologize to Aundeck Omni Kaning, M’Chigeeng, Sheguiandah, Sheshegwaning and Zhiibaahaasing First Nations for past wrongs relating to the Crown’s mismanagement of their monies in the late 1800s and the negative impacts experienced by the five communities as a result.

This long-overdue apology was delivered at a ceremony with approximately 100 First Nations leadership, elders, youth and community members at Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation in attendance.

The Government of Canada and the First Nations also commemorated a claim settlement that provides a total of $447.9 million in compensation to be shared among the five First Nations. This financial settlement resolves three historical claims which date back to the late 1800s and are the focus of the apology delivered today.

The apology relates to the Crown’s mismanagement of the First Nations’ monies from past land sales in the late 1800s following an agreement made with the First Nations in 1862, the Manitoulin Treaty. Instead of enabling these Anishinaabeg communities to thrive and economically benefit from the land sales, the Crown used the profits—monies intended for the First Nations—to build roads and open up Manitoulin Island for settlement. In doing so, the Crown failed to act honourably and uphold its relationship with the First Nations, going against the spirit and intent of the treaties, breaking its promises and creating injustices which continue to be felt by the communities today.

A news release issued following the private signing notes “the formal statement of apology and co-developed settlement are key steps toward healing and reconciliation with Aundeck Omni Kaning, M’Chigeeng, Sheguiandah, Sheshegwaning and Zhiibaahaasing First Nations. This is also an opportunity for all people in Canada to learn about our shared history and the harmful legacies of colonialism so we can move toward greater understanding and respect. Confronting our history and addressing past wrongs is critical to advancing reconciliation in Canada and rebuilding trust with First Nations communities.”

“Acknowledging and apologizing for past wrongs is the right thing to do. This settlement with Aundeck Omni Kaning, M’Chigeeng, Sheguiandah, Sheshegwaning and Zhiibaahaasing pays a longstanding debt that is rightfully owed to the First Nations,” said Minister Anandasangaree. “Nothing can undo the past or the pain it has caused, but it is crucial that we listen to Indigenous communities on how to best move forward. It is our hope that today’s apology will be a turning point in our Nation-to-Nation relationships with these five First Nations as we continue to co-develop shared solutions and build a better future based on mutual respect and true partnership.”

“This has been a long time coming. It is good to finally see some compensation coming to the First Nations,” said Aundeck Omni Kaning Chief Patsy Corbiere. A sentiment shared by the other four chiefs.

“This is a long overdue moment. We look forward to a positive result for our First Nation,” shared M’Chigeeng Chief Morgan Hare.

“Community partnerships have proven that working together on the Manitoulin Project is the best way to strengthen our communities, which creates a positive future for generations to come,” said Sheguiandah First Nation Chief Jason Aguonie.

“Sheshegwaning is glad that Canada has taken this important step to resolve such long-standing breaches of fiduciary duty,” said Sheshegwaning First Nation Chief Alana Endanawas,

“Our community suffered the loss of these funds for too many years,” said Zhiibaahaasing First Nation Chief Irene Kells, “we look forward to finally building for our families and in line with our vision.”

The text of the apology is as follows:

“Anishinaabe elders, chiefs, councillors, present and former leaders and members of the Manitoulin Island First Nations, comprising Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, M’Chigeeng First Nation, Sheguiandah First Nation, Sheshegwaning First Nation and Zhiibaahaasing First Nation, I am honoured to be here today on behalf of the Government of Canada, and all Canadians, to apologize for the Crown’s mismanagement of trust monies and the negative impacts this has had on your communities. Our acknowledgment extends to your ancestors, who fought for justice and to protect your rights and way of life.

“To all First Nations members, past and present, I would like to offer these sincere words: we are sorry. Gwaawii njida.

“Even before Confederation, the Anishinaabeg cultivated life from these pristine lands and waters here on Mnidoo Mnising. I understand that over 170 years ago, through the Treaty Relationship, your ancestors were promised that their culture and way of life would flourish. It was pledged that obligations would be honoured to safeguard the Anishinaabeg culture and way of life on Manitoulin Island.

“We are sorry that in the aftermath of the 1862 Articles of Agreement, the Crown failed to fulfill obligations and that this created injustices that continue to be felt by communities today.

“We are sorry for the cultural, spiritual and economic impact this had on your ancestors and generations to follow. We are sorry that the Crown did not uphold and honour its relationship with you, which goes against the spirit and intent of the Treaties. The Honour of the Crown required that the Crown uphold its duties in a manner that was mutually beneficial and respectful of the relationship between the Anishinaabeg and Canada. We broke these obligations and ultimately, trust with your communities and for that, we are truly sorry.

“Instead of enabling Anishinaabeg communities to thrive and economically benefit from land sales, the funds intended for them were used to build roads and for the settlement of Manitoulin Island. This misuse of funds tarnished our relationship and placed undue hardships upon your people and for that, we are sorry.

“Mnidoo Mnising shines as a beacon of resilience, a place where your lands, waters and people demonstrate unwavering strength despite past trials. The communities here, advocating for justice and rightful compensation, have shown remarkable perseverance. The passing of knowledge across generations and not forgetting what is right, is to be admired. To those who participated in collecting knowledge and conducting the foundational research such as the late Albert “Hardy” Peltier, the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising technicians, your advisors, your leadership and others, we know they were instrumental in preparing the necessary knowledge to pursue the reconciliation of the claims. This legacy underscores the collective spirit of never giving up. It is this enduring commitment to your rights and heritage that highlights the true beauty of Mnidoo Mnising.”

“The persistence and resilience of each First Nation and as represented by the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising serve as an example for all Canadians. In order to learn, in order to heal, in order to advance reconciliation, we must all acknowledge past wrongs and the multifaceted impacts of colonialism. It is our collective responsibility to continue to educate ourselves on the history of Canada – and that includes the history of Indigenous peoples – so that we can move toward greater understanding and respect.

“There is no way to undo the past, nor to fully atone for wrongs perpetuated over many decades. In concluding a negotiated settlement that includes compensation to address historic wrongs, I believe that now we have the opportunity to open a new chapter. A chapter where trust can be rebuilt.

“As we stand in 2024, we pledge to do better. Recognizing our past mistakes, we commit to a future where Anishinaabe culture, language, and treaty rights are celebrated and respected. Through a negotiated settlement, including compensation for historic wrongs, we aim to rebuild trust and strengthen our relationship.

“In the spirit of reconciliation and partnership, we look forward to writing a new chapter together, for the benefit of our present and future generations.

“Thank you. Miigwetch.”

As part of the private ceremony, Hardy Peltier baa was recognized for his tireless research and relentless efforts in laying the foundation for the apology and settlement. Members of Mr. Hardy’s family were present for the historic signing that, unfortunately, their patriarch did not live to see come to fruition.

The five First Nations mentioned in the apology have long sought justice and fair compensation for the three historical claims (often referred to as “the Manitoulin Project”). The First Nations and Canada began talks in 2016 to find the common ground for resolving these claims outside of the courts. Negotiators for the parties completed their work on the settlement in December 2023. First Nations members approved the settlement in community votes held in March 2024, with 98 percent of those voting in favour. The actual settlement itself was signed by the First Nations and Canada in August 2024.