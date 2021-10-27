United Church coffee house returning to Little Current on October 29

LITTLE CURRENT – The return of the weekly concerts held by George Williamson and friends at Soldier’s Park by the cenotaph in Little Current proved immensely popular this summer with both Islanders and summer visitors. Thanks to Little Current United Church, the complementary concert series held during the colder months is also returning to the United Church Hall.

Newly announced relaxed COVID-19 gathering sizes will allow for the hall to accommodate its normal capacity. Mr. Williamson added though, that, “I am thinking about limiting the number of musicians that play to five.”

The concert series was almost as popular with musicians hankering for an opportunity to play in front of an audience as it has been for the listeners in the audience.

The summer concert series raised $2,076, despite the shorter season and COVID restriction challenges, noted Mr. Williamson. “The money is going toward the (Manitoulin Family Resources Help Centre) food bank,” he said. “I feel pretty good about that.”

Cruiser’s Net host Roy Eaton noted that the concert series proved very popular with the visiting boater crowd as well.

Mr. Williamson noted how well the youngest of the regular musicians, Cole Hughson of Little Current, has been received. “He has really grown as a musician by playing in front of people,” he said.

The concert series is slated to begin at 6:30 pm on Friday, October 29, according to Betty Edwards. The coffeehouse will resume at the Little Current United Church Hall following COVID-19 rules, she said. Admission is free, but there is a free will offering once again, with all proceeds going to the Manitoulin Family Resources food bank.

“You must show a paper copy of your second vaccine receipt and government issued ID,” said Ms. Edwards, who added that all COVID-19 rules apply. If the person attending has their receipt copy on their phone, that can work, but the church does not have the scanner to check the passport QR code. “We are also asking people to socially distance as well,” she said.