Unless things change, Harbour Days celebrations will be cancelled

GORE BAY – At this point in time at least, it appears the annual Gore Bay Harbour Days celebration will have to be cancelled again this year, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

At a Gore Bay council meeting last week, Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne pointed out a recommendation has been made to council by the town’s service club committee to not proceed with the Harbour Days celebration this year.

Town clerk Stasia Carr pointed out the committee had a meeting prior to the council meeting, where the recommendation was made. She reported that she has been in contact with most of the entertainment that would have participated in the Harbour Days celebrations (and who would have provided a deposit in 2020). She said all have responded back to date and will allow the deposit to be carried over to the following year.

In case things change and the town can have a smaller scale event outside, staff will schedule with the entertainment and cancel later.

The committee had looked at two options: either to delay a decision or to decide now to cancel. The committee feels that if things changed with the state of the pandemic where the outlook is more promising then the town could possibly have a small scale event—but for now the town should cancel the event, with the provision that the committee may be allowed to proceed with planning in a revised fashion for 2021.