Update on Mindemoya emergency and chemotherapy department￼

MINDEMOYA – The renovation and expansion at the Mindemoya Emergency Department is progressing. With the ongoing supply chain issues, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting delays in necessary building supplies and equipment, the anticipated completion date of July 2022 has been extended to September 2022. We wish to remind the public, there will still be a fully functioning emergency department and you are still encouraged to attend the hospital in the case of an emergency. The overall emergency department renovation and expansion project, including the chemotherapy suite and upgrades to other clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospital, will not be complete until the fall.

Many of the renovations include improvements and expansion of our existing Chemotherapy Department at the Mindemoya Site. The renovations will allow MHC to maintain pharmacy standards and increase the quality of care and service we provide to our Chemotherapy patients. Unfortunately, and as a direct result of the supply chain issues, our anticipated completion date has been extended. We recognize these renovations and subsequent change in completion have been, and will continue to be, difficult for our patients, particularly those receiving chemotherapy treatment.

Our chemotherapy patients have been receiving their treatment at some of our partner outreach sites and will continue to do so until such time as renovations are complete. We understand this is inconvenient and we appreciate your patience here as we work towards completing the project as soon as possible. We are grateful for the assistance and support of our partner outreach sites, including the Northeastern Cancer Centre (NECC) in Sudbury and the hospital in Elliot Lake. If you are looking to join the chemotherapy program in the near future, you are encouraged to speak with your primary oncology team to discuss the referral process.

We are excited to be able to welcome all our patients back to our newly renovated and expanded emergency department at the Mindemoya site, hopefully in the fall of 2022.

Paula Fields, President and CEO of MHC says “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community and the staff for your patience during this time. I know it has been difficult at times, but I am confident the end result will all be worth it! Our new emergency department in Mindemoya will be a state-of-the art facility providing top level support to our patients and medical staff. I would also like to thank our corporate partners and community members for their financial support as the hospital undertook this massive financial commitment. As a result of your support, MHC has been able to undergo this renovation and expansion with no additional financial obligation for future generations”.

Should you wish to contribute to the Let’s Emerg Together campaign, please send your cheque payable to Manitoulin Health Centre at 11 Meredith Street East, Little Current, ON P0P 1K0, go online at www.mhc.on.ca or call (705) 368-2300 with a credit card number. There is also opportunity to support by purchasing tickets to the MHC 50/50 monthly draw. Tickets are available online at www.mhc5050.ca.