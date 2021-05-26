Vaccine clinics continue to forge ahead

MANITOULIN – The latest round of COVID-19 vaccinations hosted by the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) on Manitoulin has been robust at both the clinics held in the Northeast Town’s recreation centre, the Missionary Church in Mindemoya and pop-up clinics in Gordon Barrie Island and Gore Bay.

“The NEMI rec centre vaccine clinic hosted by MHC, Public Health Sudbury and Districts, the Northeastern Manitoulin Family Health Team (NMFHT), the Assiginack Family Health Team, Manitoulin Central Family Health Team (MCFHT) and a great team of volunteers held on May 11 did 486 Pfizer doses and 132 Moderna,” said NMFHT executive director Judy Miller. “Then May 18 at the Missionary Church in Mindemoya we did 510 doses. On May 20 a clinic was held in Gordon Barrie Island in Gore Bay.”

Ms. Miller noted that the clinics will be ongoing.

“Going forward we will be his hosting all the clinics at the NEMI rec centre every Tuesday,” emphasized Ms. Miller. “Our target groups are 18 years and older and second doses to essential high risk healthcare workers, community workers and patients with highest risk conditions. In mid-June we will be issuing vaccinations to kids and families 12 to 17 years.”

More updates on the rate of vaccinations at other Island sites will be provided when the MCFHT and Noojmowin Teg reports are received.