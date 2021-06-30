Vandals cause $4,000 in damages at Sheguiandah museum

SHEGUIANDAH – A Sheguiandah resident alerted town crews to an apparent act of vandalism on the grounds of the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah on Sunday, June 20. When municipal staff responded, they found that three of the homestead buildings on the museum grounds had indeed been defaced.

CAO Dave Williamson confirmed with The Expositor that the windows of three of the homestead log cabins had all of their windows broken, as well as one of the doors kicked in.

“It’s beyond understanding,” Mr. Williamson said. “There’s lot of external damage, but nothing was stolen or taken (from the inside).”

The estimated cost of the damage is $4,000 with the CAO noting that replacing the windows to match the look and feel of the antique glass will be more difficult than it seems. Police have been notified, he added.

“We work hard to have those cultural and historical elements that are of great benefit to the community,” Mr. Williamson said. “We try to do something only to have this wanton destruction…there’s absolutely no excuse.”

The Northeast Town has faced several costly acts of vandalism in the past year, including the digital sign at the welcome centre and also at one of the shower houses on the Little Current waterfront.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sudburycrimestoppers.com.