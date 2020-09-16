Vandals damage public property on Little Current waterfront

LITTLE CURRENT – Vandals have caused an estimated $2,000 or more in damage to taxpayer-owned property in Little Current over the Labour Day weekend.

“There’s been some petty stuff throughout the summer but it’s been escalating coming into Labour Day and over that weekend. This time, there’s a little more that came out of it,” said Reid Taylor, manager of community services with the Northeast Town.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call from a Northeast Town employee at 10:44 am on Tuesday, September 8 about a mischief at the Rendezvous Pavilion at 21 Water Street East in Little Current.

The damage from that weekend was concentrated at the Rendezvous Pavilion near the west end of the boardwalk in Little Current. Suspects damaged the soffit by poking it with a long object, threw garbage around the washrooms and damaged interior fixtures such as showerheads. Officers also found apples thrown about in the area.

“At this point we’re probably thinking at least $2,000 in damage so far, and that’s just from what we’ve found at that building through parts and labour time,” said Mr. Taylor.

He said he was disappointed to see the damage because it takes town staff away from their main duties and impacts every person in the township.

“It’s public property that all the taxpayers pay for,” he said. “We’ve reported these incidents to the authorities.”

Based on the damage, Mr. Taylor suspected it may be youth in the town that committed the vandalism. The OPP investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Between September 5 and 8, OPP officers investigated three mischiefs. On September 5, suspects keyed the roof of a car parked overnight near the TD Bank in Little Current. The investigation into that incident is also ongoing and the OPP seeks the public’s assistance for anyone who may have seen anything on the previous evening.

On September 6, a cottage window at Silver Birches Resort was broken for the third time within a month. Nothing inside the cottage went missing but the complainant did not have any surveillance footage of the area.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for any of the above incidents should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.p3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.