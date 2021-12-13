VICTORIA “MAXINE” JEWITT

(nee Hocken)

February 11, 1939 – December 7, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Maxine, at home in Sault Ste. Marie, with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the age of 82 years. Loving and cherished wife of Kenneth. She leaves behind her beloved children Mary Anne Cowdrey (Robert), David Jewitt and Karen Derochie (Brent). Proud grandmother of Michael Cowdrey (Stevie), Jennifer Cowdrey, Breanne Derochie and Jordan Derochie. Great-grandmother “GG” of Macy and Mallory Cowdrey. Dear sister of Dianne Shillington (late Brian) and Robert Hocken (Jean). Much loved Godmother of Celisa Lehew and family and Kenrda Dion and family. Predeceased by her parents Whilarene “Billie” Loris Hocken and Robert Hocken, her parents-in-law Wilbert and Irene Jewitt and her brother-in-law Ivan Jewitt. Maxine will be missed by Reese, the family Labrador Retriever. Cherished friend of many and a loving individual to all who met her. Maxine was born on her grandfather Hocken’s lumber mill at McGregor Bay Station, Birch Island, Ontario on February 11, 1939. She lived there until she was four-years-old when her family moved back to Little Current. She lived there until she met Ken. Maxine never forgot her ties and memories of the Island and would return every now and then to visit her family, friends and childhood home and Haweater weekend. Maxine had many fond childhood memories of living at The Mill with extended family. Maxine and Ken met in Little Current and married there on July 4, 1959. Maxine leaves her family and friends with the wonderful memories of the strong, kind, humble woman she was along with her amazing baking and cooking. Friends and family were invited to visit at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 12 pm until 1:30 pm. Social distancing and the use of masks was mandatory. The use of hand sanitizer was appreciated. A private family service will be held with Rev. Nancy Ferguson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Emmanuel United Church or the Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. On behalf of all of Maxine’s family and friends, we would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Cameron Lane and Dr. Sharon Buehner for their wonderful care and support. To all the agencies and staff associated with Maxine’s palliative care team, the family would like to thank you all for your support during this difficult journey with cancer. The family would also like to thank Rev. Nancy Ferguson for her many comforting visits over the past months and reassuring guidance to Maxine and her family. A heartfelt thank you to all those who brightened her day along with all their kindness and support.

