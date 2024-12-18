Warm water delays annual brook trout planting

Norton’s Creek event postponed

ASSIGINACK—Manitoulin Streams’ annual eyed egg brook trout event, typically held in the first week of December, has been delayed this year due to warmer-than-usual water temperatures. The event, which supports the sustainable release of brook trout into local waterways, depends on water temperatures between 6 and 11°C for successful trout spawning. However, with the waters currently holding at 15°C, the event will likely be rescheduled for mid-January, pending temperature shifts.

In an interview with The Manitoulin Expositor, Liam Campbell of Manitoulin Streams explained how the warming waters are a symptom of broader ecological shifts in the Great Lakes. Rising temperatures have been linked to altered seasonal patterns, with increased evaporation, shifts in species distributions, and disruptions to spawning cycles. Warmer water not only affects fish like brook trout, but also reduces oxygen levels, which in turn stresses aquatic life and can lead to decreased biodiversity. Long-term projections suggest that if temperatures continue to rise, species that rely on cooler waters, such as brook trout, may face significant challenges to their survival. This year’s event serves as a reminder of the urgent need for conservation efforts and the adaptability required to protect the health of local ecosystems in the face of climate change.

Those interested in supporting the event are encouraged to keep an eye on Manitoulin Streams’ social media pages for updates, as the need for volunteers is greater than ever to ensure the success of this important conservation effort.