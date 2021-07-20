Waterloo woman drowns in Assiginack Twp

(ASSIGINACK TOWNSHIP, ON)- On July 19, 2021, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to report of a person that went under the water and didn’t resurface in Assiginack Township.

Investigation determined a couple were staying at a camp on Watersedge Lane. Both parties went swimming when one of them went underwater and did not resurface. The person was recovered and transported to hospital in Little Current via Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services.

Catherine PLOMSKE, 64 years-of-age from Waterloo, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. A post-mortem is scheduled at a later date under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).