Weengushk International Film Festival, Film Institute seeking donations through Giving Tuesday campaign

M’CHIGEENG – Weengushk International Film Festival (WIFF) and the Weengushk Film Institute (WFI) are pleased to announce their participation in the global-wide Giving Tuesday initiative this Tuesday, December 1.

The goal for WIFF this Giving Tuesday is to support its 2021 festival. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused us loss in revenue while having higher production costs,” a press release from WFI states. “In 2021 we are excited to present both an in-person event (following COVID-19 safety protocols) and a Canada-wide online festival. The costs associated with health and safety are much higher than before. We need your support to create the best (and safest!) possible 2021 festival!”

WFI is excited to enhance its marketing activities to reach a wider audience of young Indigenous filmmakers across Manitoulin Island and Canada. To do this, WFI is seeking to enhance its marketing and fully update their website. The organization also needs funding to support WFI’s operations in order to be fully sustainable in 2021.

WIFF is an Indigenous-run independent film festival in Northern Ontario and the first film festival on Manitoulin Island. The core philosophy of the festival is to present the highest quality films that emphasize Indigenous voices, human rights, social issues and the environment. WIFF’s vision is to screen films and bring filmmakers to Manitoulin Island that the community would not normally have access to. The festival showcases unique work from young Indigenous, emerging and future filmmakers from WFI, First Nations communities, national and international Indigenous and diverse filmmakers.

WFI is a non-profit, artist-focused film and television-training centre dedicated to unlocking the creative potential of Indigenous youth. While celebrating and sharing their voices, these emerging Indigenous artists learn market leading and life skills, as they begin their path towards inspired and sustainable futures. Through an understanding of tradition, culture and identity, WFI envisions the collection, preservation and representation of new creative voices. The development and recognition of Indigenous youth, at WFI, supports the important contribution of Indigenous stories to the Canadian arts landscape.

To donate, please visit weengushkfilmfestival.ca and weengushk.com.