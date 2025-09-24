Weengushk International Film Festival opens Friday, October 3

M’CHIGEENG—Weengushk Film Institute, based in M’Chigeeng, is once again hosting the Weengushk International Film Festival (WIFF). The theme for this year’s festival is ‘The Legacy Makers: Honouring chiefs who paved the path forward.’

“This year’s theme pays tribute to the Indigenous chiefs and leaders who have guided communities toward a vision of strength, resilience, and prosperity,” notes WIFF founder acclaimed filmmaker, actor and playwright Dr. Shirley Cheechoo. “Through this theme, WIFF shines a light on those who have empowered Indigenous people and shaped our future. As we honour these leaders, we invite our audience to reflect on the contributions of our chiefs and celebrate the pathways they have forged for the next generation. Join us in this unique celebration of leadership, courage, and community.”

This year’s opening night starts with student films and a light snack at 4 pm on Friday, October 3 at the Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning followed by a live performance by Leland Bell. Opening night will also feature the film ‘Free Leonard Peltier,’ chronicling the story of the recently released Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier.

Saturday, October 4 will feature a series of workshops, including ribbon skirt making, language, producing, beading, traditional cooking, a cinematographic workshop and a music workshop. Check out the details, workshop locations and rsvp at www.weengushkfilmfestival.ca/event-list.

The closing festival gala, complete with red carpet, inspiring speakers, dinner, awards, student graduation and a live performance by Adian Sutherland. Invited guests include a Member of Parliament, the Assembly of First Nations National Chief and some of the leading lights in Indigenous arts.

For more information about the festival, please contact us at 705-377-6011 or via email at: festival@weengushkfilmfestival.ca.