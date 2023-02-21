Wiikwemkoong athlete perishes from gunshot, 18-year-old M’Chigeeng youth charged with murder

WIIKWEMKOONG—While an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting death on the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, the community is dealing with the loss of a well-known member.

“The community is very sad and hurting. The next couple of days, weeks and months will be very difficult,” stated Rachel Manitowabi, ogimaa-kwe of Wiikwemkoong. “This is something that the community is shocked by, but we’re trying to pull together.”

On Sunday, February 19, shortly before 1:40 am, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sagamok detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service responded to a shooting at a residence on Hill’s Trail in Wiikwemkoong village.

Upon arrival, police learned that one person had been shot and that the suspect had fled the scene. Brandon Trudeau Pheasant, 25, from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, died as a result of his injuries. A “shelter in place of safety” order was temporarily initiated by the police until the arrest was made. The provincial operations centre issued a stay at home directive and this was removed early on Sunday morning through Twitter for Wiikwemkoong residents.

Tyran Armstrong, 18, of M’Chigeeng First Nation, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the criminal code and remanded into custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 21.

The OPP Manitoulin Crime Unit, OPP Northeast Region Emergency Response team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Northeast Region Forensic Identification Services and the Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service are continuing an investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Although she was not related to the victim, Wiikwemkoong resident Audrey Wemigwans noted Sunday, “Brandon is my grandson’s second cousin. He was a very nice young man, and very athletic. Some say he was the best pitcher the Kaboni Tigers had, and he was a good hockey player. He was playing in the tournament in the community this weekend. And he used to play for the Manitoulin Panthers.”

Sources told The Expositor that the incident took place at the victim’s home. Earlier that evening Mr. Pheasant had scored a hat-trick in a hockey game in which he had played during a hometown tournament. Apparently, some teammates were celebrating their victory at the Hill’s Trail residence and the victim and the accused allegedly got into an argument and the accused was asked to leave. Sources say the accused person came back armed and shot Mr. Pheasant.

Delroy Prescott said on social media Mr. Pheasant “was a fine young man, father, son, brother and sportsperson. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.” Mr. Prescott knew the victim through the Manitoulin Men’s Fastball League.

Ogimaa-kwe Manitowabi said, “I knew him to see him. Brandon was a very recognized person in the community. He was known for his sports ability.” She explained everyone in attendance at an annual seniors’ hockey tournament this past Sunday evening, “had a moment of silence at the hockey game for Brandon.”

“Our hearts go out to his family, partner Amber and their two young children,” said Ogimaa-kwe Manitowabi. “It is a very tough thing to lose a community member in this way. There was a large circle of support around Amber and the family at the hockey game. And you can tell by all the nice things said about Brandon on social media that he is very much remembered for his friendship and presence in golf, hockey and baseball.”

“When a person who is that well-known, so well thought of and befriended and who is that gifted in sports or other areas, the loss affects the entire community,” continued Ogimaa-kwe Manitowabi. “He had a very large network of friends.”

Ogimaa-kwe Manitowabi said, “This was an incident in this community in which a young man was taken, but the young man from M’Chigeeng, who is a suspect, is also very young. It is very sad to see the lives of these two young men change so abruptly, and for their family and friends to be affected this way. Everyone is affected by this.”

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if on the Island, the province, country and the world, if we could live in peace and not have to endure these type of things,” observed Ogimaa-kwe Manitowabi. “Fortunately, together we have the strength to mourn and be there for each other and help the family get over this together. But I am heavy hearted for Amber and her two children and the rest of the family.”

