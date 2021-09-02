Wiikwemkoong has declared outbreak over

WIIKWEMKOONG—On Wednesday, September 1, a communique from acting Wiikwemkoong Ogimaa Tim Ominika announced the end of the outbreak that was declared in the First Nation community on August 4.

“All 14 cases connected to the original outbreak have been resolved,” declared acting-Ogimaa Ominika, who qualified the announcement by noting the community does have a single positive case. “This person is currently in self-isolation and was deemed that there was no risk of community spread. Our thoughts and prayers are with this community member.”

The announcement goes on to note that community programming can continue, following all COVID safety protocols. “All band employees are encouraged to reach out to their immediate supervisor to find out about work arrangements,” continued the communique, noting that information on the start of school in the community was to be released the following day.

“I would like to remind our community that, as we are still in a pandemic, we ask that all our community members stay at home and only leave for essential purposes,” wrote acting-Ogimaa Ominika. Those experiencing symptoms are requested to self-isolate immediately and to call the community nurses for assessment at 705-859-3164.

The communique notes that the mobile vaccination clinic will be at the Wiikwemkoong arena on Tuesday, September 7 from 11 am to 4 pm and on Friday, September 10, 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm and that no appointment is required.

“Chi-miigwetch to our community for doing their part in following the recommended health guidelines during this time, keeping Wiikwemkoong safe,” he said. “Chi-miigwetch to our health centre staff, the pandemic team, Ontario Works staff, public works staff and rental property management staff for the tremendous work you have done during this challenging time. Wiikwemkoong appreciates your work for continuing to keep our community safe.”

The communique concludes that the past 16 months have been hard on everyone and advises that if community members feel they need to speak to someone, the crisis team is available 24/7 by calling 705-348-1937.

“We are going to get through this as a community,” said acting-Ogimaa Ominika. “We are all in this together, be smart, be safe.”