Wiikwemkoong mourns child killed by stray gunshot Saturday in Toronto

NORTH YORK—The family of eight-year-old JahVai Roy is grieving the loss of their young boy after he was killed by a stray bullet in an apartment he lived in with his mother in North York. His mother, Holly Roy, is from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory (WUT).

JahVai will be laid to rest in Wiikwemkoong today, Wednesday, August 20. A visitation was held Tuesday in Rabbit Island.

JahVai Roy was in his bed in the early morning hours of Saturday morning, August 16, when he was shot and killed by the stray bullet inside the North York apartment, reported the Toronto Star. Police said the gunfire started near the street, Martha Eaton Way near Trethewey Drive, and moved toward the building.

Holly Roy, in a Facebook post stated in part, “My baby was preparing for one of his best friends’ birthday celebration. He was so excited he couldn’t sleep. I was in pain this day. We got ready for bed. JahVai loved me so much; he brought me my water and insulin. We were in the bed!! He was laying beside me and then we heard the shots! Two shots. It took a minute to know that’s not fireworks. My baby sat up. The last look he gave me was fear! Then another three shots and I felt glass hit my face. I went to grab my son to put him on the floor and he was lifeless! It was instant. His blood sprayed all over me. I couldn’t even look at him. I knew where the bullet went! I ran my son’s lifeless body to my doorway. The devastation my kids witnessed.”

“There was nothing I could do but scream and hold his lifeless little body,” continued Ms. Roy. “I can’t get that image out of my head. I can’t unwelcome everything from that moment. I cannot unsee and not feel my baby’s blood on me. The rest is too graphic to share. But I’m carrying it. And I’m feeling it. And I don’t want to sleep and I don’t want to be awake. Remember his name!! Never forget his name!!.”

In an update later on Monday, Ms. Roy wrote in part, “a sacred fire is already going in our community where I am bringing my son. I am burying him in Wiikwemkoong and having a celebration of life for him here in his city upon his burial. I want everyone to come and eat and share stories of him. I want everyone to remember his name. I’ve decided to bury him in some Jordan’s—he loves his shoes. Me and my daughter need ribbon skirts. Can someone help with that? And a nice ribbon shirt for his brother.”

A sacred fire has been lit at a family member’s home in Wiikwemkoong. A celebration of life will take place on August 17 at 6:30 pm in the back of 25 Martha Eaton Way in North York.

A Go Fund Me has been set up by Charlene Small to help with the funeral, trauma counselling and other costs. As of Monday afternoon, $44,525 has been raised toward the goal of $70,000.

The GoFundMe page states, “it is with broken hearts and unimaginable sorrow that we share the tragic loss of eight-year-old JahVai Roy, an innocent child who was taken from this world far too soon. In the early hours of August 16, while peacefully lying in bed beside his mother in their North York apartment, JahVai was struck by a stray bullet in a senseless act of violence. Despite every parent’s instinct to keep their children safe at home, that sanctuary was shattered in an instant.”

“Your donations will go directly toward: funeral and memorial service expenses, relocation to a safe and secure home, trauma counselling and emotional support for the family after this tragedy, any unforeseen costs as they attempt to rebuild their lives.”

“Let us honour JahVai by standing against violence and showing his family that they are not alone in this fight for justice and healing,” the GoFundMe message adds.

The Star story adds, “When he was six, JahVai was featured in a video by the One by One Movement. Looking into the camera he says he is working on anti-bullying, and his message to other children is “be nice.”

To make a donation to the family of JahVai online: Gofundme.com/f/justice4jahvai

Toronto police have not released information on any suspects.