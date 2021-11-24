Wiikwemkoong resident charged with impaired driving

(SHEGUIANDAH, ON) – On November 23, 2021 the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program on Highway 6 at Townline Road.

A vehicle was stopped and officers determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. An Approved Screening Device was administered which resulted in a fail. The driver was subsequently arrested and taken to the Little Current Detachment for further testing.

Absalom BLUFF, 39-years-old, from Wikwemikong Unceded Territory was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario of Court of Justice in Gore Bay on January 5, 2022.