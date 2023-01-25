Wiikwemkoong Tourism partners with Explore Manitoulin to enter Island into Anglers Atlas Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge 2023

MANITOULIN ISLAND—Wikwemikong Tourism has partnered with the Explore Manitoulin and the Wiikwemkoong Anglers to enter Manitoulin Island into the Angler’s Atlas Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge. This Ontario-wide ice fishing event has anglers competing for $8,000 in five main categories: lake trout, brook trout, walleye, northern pike and yellow perch with special extra prizes for those taking part in Island waters.

The month-long ice fishing tournament begins Wednesday, February 1 across Ontario, ending on February 28. Not only can local anglers compete in the five main categories, but the partners teamed up to offer exclusive Manitoulin Island prizes. Anglers can compete for the top spot in four Island categories—rainbow trout, whitefish, lake trout and northern pike—for a chance to win a Marcum V485c underwater camera. Anglers can fish any frozen waterbody on Manitoulin.

Registration is only $20 with rules and registration at www.anglersatlas.com. Wikwemikong Tourism, Explore Manitoulin and Wiikwemkoong Anglers encourages local anglers to sign up to crown Manitoulin Island the Ontario Ice Fishing Capital!

For the full list of rules, and to register, visit anglersatlas.com/event/609.