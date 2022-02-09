Wiky Nursing Home administrator praises booster as residents and staff test positive for COVID-19

WIIKWEMKOONG—The administrator of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home says it is probably because of the COVID-19 booster shots that residents and staff members who have tested positive only have cold-like symptoms, or no symptoms at all.

“It just shows that the boosters they have received, have helped,” stressed Cheryl Osawabine-Peltier, when contacted by The Expositor on Monday.

As of February 1, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the nursing home. “We actually have 43 residents who have tested positive (of a total of 57 residents),” Ms. Osawabine-Peltier said. “It spread like wildfire, which is something that public health (Sudbury and Districts) says usually occurs if there is an outbreak in a nursing home.”

Ms. Osawabine-Peltier said that herself, along with six other nursing home staff are not at work, having tested positive for COVID. “The majority of residents and staff only have cold-like symptoms, or no symptoms at all.”

Ms. Osawabine-Peltier said that originally two residents tested positive for COVID-19 so all residents were swabbed and it was found five residents had the virus. By February 5, this had increased to 16 positive cases, including residents and staff.

“When we had a total of 25 residents confirmed with COVID, we were able to isolate them in the east wing of the building, but when we reached 41, all residents were returned back to their normal rooms,” Ms. Osawabine-Peltier told The Expositor. She said PCR testing continues to be done on residents and staff undergo swabbing every day before their shift begins.

“Staff have been doing a really good job, and when residents who tested positive were moved to the east wing, and then later back to their own rooms, it was all-hands-on deck,” said Ms. Osawabine-Peltier. She added that the residents will still be receiving their fourth (booster) shot in the near future.