WILLIAM “BEV” MCMURRAY

December 1, 1939 – June 29, 2022

Celebrating the Life of William “Bev” McMurray, born December 1, 1939 and raised in the Slash, Tehkummah. Bev died peacefully at Pioneer Manor with his wife Sandra by his side on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the age of 82. Predeceased by parents William “Bill” and Katie (Blue) McMurray. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Sanderson) of 57 years. Proud father of Kevin (predeceased). Special grandfather to Brian and Amanda. Loving great-grandfather of Maxwell and Audrey. Brother to Doug (Lestie predeceased), Shirley (Lyle) Pyette, John “Art” (predeceased )(Marg), Eileen (Alvin predeceased) Pearson and Donald (Joan). Dear son-in-law of Lloyd and Grace Sanderson (both predeceased). Janie (John predeceased), Bill, Bob (Caroline) (both predeceased), Bryan, Glenda (Lenard predeceased), Jim (predeceased) (Pat), John (Gloria), Rosalie (Rick), Leslie (Laurie) and Howard. Loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. He retired from Ontario Northland Transportation after 30 years of service. To fill his time, he worked at the Island Funeral Home with Tony and Gloria. He was a member of the S.E. Manitoulin Lions Club for many years and was a key organizer of the smash-up derby. He loved hockey, curling and baseball and enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and great-grandkids. He was an avid outdoors man and loved being outside in general. Visitation was on Sunday, July 3, 2022 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Island Funeral Home. Service was on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 11 am with burial in the Holy Trinity Anglican Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Bev to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Canada or charity of your choice.