WILLIAM EDWARD ‘TED’ LINLEY

1939 – 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Edward “Ted” Linley. He peacefully passed away at his residence with his loving family at his side. Ted Linley of Iron Bridge, in his 83rd year of life. Beloved husband of 47 years to the late Jane Linley. Predeceased by his parents: William and Marguerite Linley. Loving father of Sara Jane Linley of Iron Bridge, Janice Morningstar (Jim) of Blind River and Teddy Linley (Paulette) of Sault Ste. Marie. A special Poppi and Poppa to Wesley Morningstar (Melissa), Michael Linley, Tommy Morningstar (Kyle) and Trevor Linley (Cory-Lynne). He’s also an extra special-great-Poppa to sweet little Charlotte Elizabeth MacLaren Linley. Dear brother of the late Albert Linley (late Jean), late Arthur Linley (late Lottie), Evelyn Hamilton (late Jack and late Harold Tweedle), Howard Linley (Lois), late Lois Orford (late Delbert), late Janice Linley (age 3), late Lyle Linley (June) and Judy Linley (late Coy Fogal). Dear brother-in-law to the late Joyce Sengstock (late Lloyd) and the late George Lambroff (late Nancy). Ted is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ted was born in Gordon Township on Manitoulin Island. He was a small-town farmer/gardener, a long-time teacher/principal, an avid antique collector/dealer, an entrepreneur and a great community leader. He was a kind and gentle soul that inspired each person he met. Gone to be with the love of his life. We love you Poppi/Poppa. Family and friends were invited to visit at Beggs Funeral Home, 175 Main Street, Thessalon on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 6 pm to 9 pm. A second visitation was held at Iron Bridge Lions Hall, 10 Clarissa Street, Iron Bridge on Thursday, June 30, 2022 beginning at 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial at Carlyle Cemetery followed funeral services. Marilyn Billings was officiating. If desired, memorial donations can be made in honour of Ted Linley directly to the North Shore Health Network at www.nshn.ca or by mailing a cheque to 525 Causley Street, Blind River, Ont P0R 1B0.