Willie Hunter elected as Silver Water recreation centre’s new board chair

SILVER WATER – The Silver Water recreation centre board has a new president.

“We have a new board,” said outgoing president Janice Frame after the board’s annual general meeting last week in Silver Water.

Ms. Frame explained that Willie Hunter is the new president of the recreation centre board. Jane Wismer is the vice-president, with Beatrice Schmitz du Moulin as the secretary and Lois Wismer as treasurer.

The directors of the board include Paul Sorbara, Kay Everett and, new to the board, Darlene Munro.