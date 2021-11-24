Winners announced in Tom’s Expositor Big Buck Roundup!

Cody Hunter of Evansville took second prize in “Tom’s Expositor Big Buck Roundup,” for harvesting an eight-point buck during last week’s annual Manitoulin deer gun hunt.

MANITOULIN – Chris Hunter of Deep River, Ontario was the big winner in this year’s “Tom’s Expositor Big Buck Roundup.”

Mr. Hunter told The Expositor in an email November 20, “My 10-point buck was harvested at my good friend Bill T’s property at 9:15 am on Monday morning (November 15, the first day of the annual Manitoulin deer hunt). In speaking with the rest of my hunting group, this deer had a dressed weight of over 200 pounds, guaranteed.”

“My family and I are truly blessed with this harvest, not only because of his trophy status but also having a full freezer will be a very welcome sight,” said Mr. Hunter. “Home for me and my family is Deep River, Ontario. We have a family cottage and many friends on the Island and have always loved it here. FYI, this was also my very first deer.”

Cody Hunter of Evansville took second prize in the contest. He explained in an email to The Expositor, “I shot this buck opening morning 10:30 am at our camp in Meldrum Bay. It was rattling in some hardwoods and about 15 minutes later we saw him walking through and the rest is history. It was a heavy wide eight point (buck). Not sure of a weight on him because we deboned him on the spot and packed it out. But I would guess 180 pounds or so.”

As the winner of the contest, Chris Hunter will receive a $100 gift certificate from Up Top Sports Shop in Mindemoya. Cody Hunter won the second prize, a $50 gift certificate, also from Up Top Sports Shop.