Women send beautiful Christmas cards to nursing home residents

MINDEMOYA – A group of three women have helped to brighten the lives of residents at two nursing homes on Manitoulin with their beautiful Christmas cards.

“Well, a couple of my friends and I do a little card-making project every week, and I thought it would a great idea if we do something that would put a smile on the face of residents in the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home,” said Julie Rees, who along with Fern Patterson and Susan Bebamash set out to make Christmas cards for residents at the Lodge. “My husband works as the captain of Doug Smith’s boat. And over the years I got to know his wife, Phyllis, who was a resident in the Lodge, so I have a soft spot for the Lodge.”

“During the pandemic no one is able to visit the residents in the Lodge or any nursing home,” said Ms. Rees. “We made Christmas cards for each of the residents at the Manitoulin Lodge, and when we reached our goal of 55 cards for the Lodge we continued on to make cards for the nursing home in Wiikwemkoong, with another 53 cards.”

“I delivered the cards to the Lodge yesterday, and Gloria Hall (activities co-ordinator at the Lodge) said the residents really like the cards; they really like to get mail, especially when are not able to see family during the pandemic,” said Ms. Rees.

“The cards are beautiful and the residents love them,” stated Ms. Hall.