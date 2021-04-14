Working in the auto industry: a proud Sloss family tradition

When Jody Narozansky bought Keller’s Garage in February 2020, he brought his long-time automotive partner Tyler Sloss along to serve as general manager, an easy sell for the Haweater.

“I’m from the Island, born and raised in Gore Bay; I left in 2006 and finally got my chance to move back last February,” said Tyler, who began in the industry working alongside his dad at Island Ford until it closed in 2005.

The two business partners met at the Chelmsford Ford dealership; they later reunited under Jody’s Driving Forward brand and he was soon brought in to run the Island shop.

Vehicles give Tyler a lot of enjoyment away from work, too. He often goes on long road trips to the States on his motorcycle, though he’s begun to explore Ontario since the pandemic began—especially his new favourite of the Wawa and Chapleau area.

“When I moved back to the Island, I had been gone for 14 years and I had slowly liquidated all my fun toys for my Island life,” Tyler said, explaining that he has since re-purchased a boat, four-wheeler and a trailer parked in Evansville’s Obejewung Park.

Long-time Expositor readers may recall Tyler’s name on his popular ‘Full Throttle’ column from the early 2000s, which often focused on his passion for powersports racing. Although he isn’t active in this sport any more, he supports his family members with their forays into it.

“With COVID and all the craziness going around the world, I’m happy to be home. There’s no place I’d rather be during a pandemic,” Tyler said.

Remember that when you shop locally, you’re supporting your friends and neighbours like Tyler Sloss at Keller’s Garage, part of Driving Forward Auto Group.