Young dancer dazzles at her first competition

WHITEFISH RIVER FIRST NATION – In her first ever dance competition, young Whitefish River First Nation resident Aaliya Corbiere did extremely well.

“This was Aaliya’s first ever competition, because of the pandemic,” said Susan Stevens, of her daughter who is almost nine years old. “She received a platinum medal (meaning that she posted a score of about 100).”

The recent competition was held at the Sudbury Theatre competition.

“Aaliya has been dancing for seven years,” stated Ms. Stevens. “She really enjoys dancing, and is a member of Dance Evolution, in Sudbury.” Among the dancing styles she takes part in with those in her class includes ballet, acro, tap, jazz and lyrical.

“We travel to Sudbury two or three times per week for her classes,” said Ms. Stevens. “Aaliya’s teachers are amazing as are the other students. It’s a great dance school.”

Her community also supports Ms. Corbiere in her dancing, said Ms. Stevens, who acknowledged that the Whitefish River First Nation is partially sponsoring her.