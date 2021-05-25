Youth and family COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being scheduled for June and booking for limited youth spots is opening Sunday, May 23, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is working with area school boards, First Nations, and urban Indigenous partners to schedule special COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting the week of June 7 for youth and families. This initiative is part of the provincial plan to offer both doses of vaccine to youth aged 12 to 17 by the end of August. Youth and families will soon receive details about how to register for the upcoming June clinics.

The province has also announced that starting Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 8 a.m., the provincial booking system will be opened to allow youth aged 12 and over to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, only limited spots will be available through the booking system.

The youth and family initiative scheduled in June means that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will have the opportunity to do so. Vaccine is being dedicated for this purpose over a three-week period starting June 7. More details will be communicated soon and Public Health appreciates everyone’s ongoing patience.

How to book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.

Book online

Starting May 23, youth aged 12 and over at the time of booking and their eligible family members can use the provincial system to book an appointment online. Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.§ Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

Individuals who are not 12 years old on Sunday, May 23, 2021, or at the time they book online, can book an appointment for a later date through the call centre.

Book by phone

Starting May 23, youth aged 12 and over at the time of immunization and their eligible family members can also call to book an appointment. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by calling to book an appointment on their behalf.§ Call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Individuals must be aged 12 and over at the time of immunization to receive the vaccine.

By the numbers

As of Friday, May 21, 2021, a total of 104 695 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered locally: 92 217 people received their first dose, and 12 478 people have been fully vaccinated.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.