YVONNE MARJORIE SMITH

(nee Peltier)

Emiwaangowezid Kwe, Waawaashkesh dodem

Sunrise:November 19, 1940 – Sunset: March 23, 2022

In loving memory of Yvonne Marjorie Smith (nee Peltier) Emiwaangowezid Kwe, Waawaashkesh dodem. Yvonne passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre with her family by her side, at the age of 81 on March 23, 2022. Reunited with her parents, Sophie and Leonard Peltier and husband Jerry Smith. Beloved mother of the late Roland (Rachelle), Janice and Jerry (Julia) (predeceased). Nookimis to Sophie, Mercedes, Mark, Bradley, Jessica, Lindsay, Autumn, Sean, Derian, Julian and Ashton. Loving sister to Joseph (Roselinda), Gilbert (Lavina) (both predeceased), Norman (Annie) (both predeceased), Shawn (predeceased) (Isabelle);Loretta and Violet (both predeceased). Fondly remembered by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family. As per Yvonne’s wishes a Celebration of her Life will be held in Wiikwemkoong at a later date. Donations in memory of Yvonne can be made to the Wikwemikong Nursing Home Building Fund, 2281 Wikwemikong Way, Wikwemikong, Ontario P0P 2J0. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.