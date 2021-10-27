Billings to be represented on Lake Mindemoya stewardship body

KAGAWONG – Billings Township council is in favour of participating as a partner in the Lake Mindemoya Stewardship Body (LMSB).

At a Billings council meeting earlier this month, council considered a request to have a representative on the LMSB.

“Council agreed to participate as a partner in the (LMSB),” said Billings Mayor Ian Anderson, after a council meeting September 7. He pointed out Councillor Bryan Barker, who is chair of the Lake Kagawong Resource Committee (LKRC), was appointed as the township representative on the committee.

“The LKRC is a little different than the LMSB,” said Mayor Anderson. “But the principles are the same for both groups, in looking after the lake and its health. We agreed without hesitation to take advantage of this invitation to join.

This decision by council comes after it had received a letter from Stan Drystek, chair of LMSB, dated August 6. “Greetings Mayor Anderson and Billings Council members. In December 2020, I was contacted by Central Manitoulin council to see if I would be interested in taking the lead in the formation of a Lake Mindemoya Stewardship Body. After many months of delays due to COVID issues, we now have formed this stewardship body. At our July 26 meeting it was suggested that since part of the Lake Mindemoya shoreline is in Billings Township, you too should be invited to join this stewardship body. Currently two stewardship members (Bill Blackwood and Jeff Mackenzie) are property owners in Billings Township, but to date there is no council representation on this body. Such representation would provide useful input on various Lake Mindemoya issues from a Billings Township perspective at our meeting, and a direct communication link between this body and Billings council.”

“It is my sincere hope that you bring this request to your council for discussion and consideration,” continued Mr. Drystek. A similar request to join the LMSB has been forwarded to M’Chigeeng First Nation.