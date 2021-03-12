Bridge replacement work gets go ahead from Central Manitoulin’s councillors

MINDEMOYA – A recommendation has been approved by council for the municipality of Central Manitoulin for the replacement of a bridge in the municipality.

“It seems we’ve done our fair share of bridges the last few years,” stated Richard Stephens, mayor of Central Manitoulin at a council meeting last week.

However, Councillor Derek Stephens pointed out, “I think we have three more to go.”

Council passed a motion that, “Belanger Construction Limited, being the lowest tender received, be awarded the contract for the Union Road bridge replacement (Contract No. 16-1013) in the amount of $1,175,000 (excluding HST).