Chi-Cheemaun will begin season on schedule

﻿OWEN SOUND—The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) anticipates the Chi-Cheemaun ferry service between Tobermory and South Baymouth will begin its sailing season as scheduled, on Friday, May 6.

As has been reported previously, on March 12, while in dry-dock in Thunder Bay, the Chi-Cheemaun suffered fire damage to its boiler room. The fire was quickly extinguished by onboard crew and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Repairs have been carried out on the ship since the fire occurred. “The OSTC is working diligently to have the vessel ready to enter service as scheduled, on Friday, May 6, and at this point in time, does not anticipate any delays,” an OSTC April 11 release explains.

“The OSTC recognizes the importance of the Chi-Cheemaun to the local economy, specifically the tourism industry,” the OSTC continues.

“Reservations are available to be made for the 2022 season, both online and by telephone. If there is disruption to the season start date, OSTC will be in contact with customers to assist them with rescheduling or to provide a refund,” the release continues.

The OSTC adds, “if there are service disruptions, OSTC will promptly update any schedule changes through its website and social media channels.”

The regular season is scheduled to start May 6 with the ship’s 8:50 am departure from Tobermory bound for South Baymouth.

The ship is still in dry dock in Thunder Bay. It may sail to Owen Sound before heading to Tobermory, but that decision hasn’t been made by OSTC as of yet. The Chi-Cheemaun had been expected to return to Owen Sound for the winter but, due to delays in Thunder Bay, and the closing of the lock at Sault Ste. Marie, it has remained there. The Sault locks are now open and the 2022 shipping season is underway.