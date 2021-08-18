Corbiere team breaks record in Rainbow Ridge mixed open golf tournament

MANITOWANING – Records were broken at the annual mixed open golf tournament, held at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course in Manitowaning earlier this month.

The team of Kathryn Corbiere and Justice Corbiere posted a record score in the tournament, held the first weekend in August. In the 36-hole two-day tournament, the Corbiere team posted a total score of 131 (68-63), 13 under par to win the tournament.

“Kathryn and Justice Corbiere broke the scoring record in this tournament,” said John Dube, manager of Rainbow Ridge at the awards ceremony.

Mr. Dube pointed out with the pandemic and the prevalence of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Manitoulin Island recently, “we have many COVID-19 protocols and precautions in place. We would like to thank everyone for participating and being safe, following the protocols and being so understanding. It has been interesting over the past year-and-a-half and difficult at times, but hopefully we will be able to get back to normal at some point.”

The tournament drew a total of 42 two member teams, although some of the teams dropped out on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend due to concerns about the COVID-19 breakout in the neighbouring community of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

“Thank you as well to the grounds crew, we had some very wet conditions on the course due to rain, but they kept the greens and the grounds in good shape,” continued Mr. Dube. “And our frontline staff deserves a big shout out and thank you, as do all our tournament sponsors.”

In the two day scramble format tournament, along with the Corbiere team winning the championship flite, in the first flite with a 146 two-day 36 hole score was Stef and Andy Recollet. In the second flite, Nicole and Todd Fox took first place with an overall score of 156. In the third flite, the first place team of Tammy Assinewai and Andy Aguonie posted a score of 166.