Corbiere team wins Manitoulin Golf men’s tournament

GORDON – The father-son team of Warren and Justice Corbiere has won the Manitoulin Golf men’s annual tournament, held this past weekend.

The Corbiere team posted a two-day 36 hole total score of 131 (67-64) to win by two shots. It was the third time they have taken the championship flight in this tournament. Finishing second in the flight was the team of Troy Chatwell and Kyle Kauppi, who posted a score of 133 (63-70).

“On behalf of Manitoulin Golf we would like to thank everyone for coming out to play this weekend,” said Dan Marois, master of ceremonies at the awards ceremony. “Thanks to Dave Carr and his grounds crew for having the golf course in such great shape this weekend. And thanks to Myrna Thomas and her kitchen and wait staff and volunteers for great food and hospitality throughout the weekend.”

The first flight was won by Scott Madahbee and Carter Abottossaway who posted a total score of 134 (68-65).

Placing first in the second flight was Al and Eric Rousel with a score of 140, with Ryan Tapara and Gilbert winning the third flight, Kurtis Noble and Jeff Huck in first place in the fourth flight and Steve Pearson and Cory Croft first in the fifth flight.

There was a total of 56 two member teams participating in this year’s tournament.