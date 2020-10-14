Don Van Every of Meldrum Bay passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10, 2020, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Rose for 55 years. Cherished father of Kelly (David) Hildreth and Cindy Van Every. Don will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Katie Fortier, Dylan Hildreth (Mariah) and Justin Hildreth as well as his sisters-in-law Pauline Van Every, Joan Van Every, Helen Van Every, Donna (Ray) Carr and brother-in-law Gary Thomson as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth (Clarke) Van Every, brothers Bill, Clarke (Shirley), Dale and Jim, sisters Blanche, Maude (Matt) Falls and Helen (Tom) Clarke. Don had a happy, full life and was able to enjoy doing many puzzles, reporting for the Manitoulin West Recorder, hunting, 4-wheeling, travelling, working in the bush and making maple syrup with family. We will miss his witty character. He is now reunited with his family and no doubt, heaven will be a better place with the Van Every’s, where they will have much laughter. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16 at 1 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people will be allowed by invite only. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Gore Bay Rotary Club (Gore Bay Medical Centre) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.