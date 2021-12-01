Electrical fire causes damages at the Hilltop Shell in Little Current

LITTLE CURRENT – The Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) volunteer fire department responded to a fire at the Hilltop Shell on Manitowaning Road in Little Current, this past Saturday evening.

Duane Deschamps, NEMI Fire Chief told The Expositor on Monday, “yes, we responded to the fire Saturday night at 11:15 pm at the Hilltop Shell. There was a fire that originated in a small isolated portion of the building (with damage done to the electrical room in the car wash), with smoke damage.”

Mr. Deschamps said the fire caused smoke damage throughout the building.

Although the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, Mr. Deschamps said it is not a suspicious fire.

It took the NEMI fire department about an hour to quell the fire.