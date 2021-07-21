First market of the year a huge success

SILVER WATER – The people and community of Silver Water is always a welcoming one, maybe never as more welcoming as it was on opening day.

With the pandemic having limited everyone’s chance to get outside and mingle a bit, the first regular Silver Water market, yard sale and book sale was obviously eagerly looked forward to by local residents.

“I’m just so happy we could get this going again for the first time this summer,” said one of the vendors at the market.

And to make the event even more special a ‘Welcome to Silver Water’ replica of the large sign which was created by artist Linda Thiessen was displayed with bids being taken for the smaller version.

Ms. Thiessen told The Expositor the beautiful large sign, which is located on the grounds of the Robinson Township Fire Department property and welcomes visitors to the community, was initiated in March when she did a prototype. “I actually started the painting in May and used marine oil paint, which is something I had never painted with before. I learned a lot,” she said.

Members of the local services board, “asked me to do a replica of the original sign (which is about 30 years old),” Mr. Thiessen told The Expositor. “I did take a picture of the original sign to help and took photos from the along the public shoreline.”

The larger 4×8 foot (without frame) ‘Welcome to Silver Water’ painting took about six weeks to complete. The wooden frame was made by her husband Eric. Paul Sorbara and family donated the materials and the Robinson local services boards. Ms. Thiessen donated all her paint for the creation, her husband Eric made the timber frame, Paul Sorbara donated the plywood for the painting, and the Robinson Township Local Services Board paid the remainder of the costs.

There was a total of 11 vendors on hand for the market. There was just about anything you could want at the market, from baked goods, collectables, books, children’s toys, paintings, knitted and sewing items, art work, and much, much more. Four charitable organizations raised a lot of funds during the day.

As well, there was barbecue food available with Paul Sorbara manning the barbecue preparing hamburgers and sausages.

The market will be held every Saturday from 9 am until noon.