Gore Bay municipal council increases basic honorariums

GORE BAY – Council for the Town of Gore Bay has increased remuneration for members of council for the first time in several years.

At a meeting last week, council passed a bylaw for the increases to take place. Mayor Dan Osborne told the Recorder after the meeting, “the increases will be made in the council (and mayor) basic honorarium, not for committee meetings or other expenses. The increase is only on the yearly basic honorarium.”

“Yes, it has been a few years since there has been an increase,” said Mayor Osborne. He pointed out council member Jack Clark had indicated at a recent meeting, “if we want to attract more people to run for council, we need to make it more attractive by increasing the honorariums.”

Councillor Clark told the Recorder, “any increases in the past few years have been on a hit and miss basis, and going with an increase around the level of the cost of living will still not put the town at the level of some other municipal councils, but it will be more comparable. Being on council is not a full-time job but councillors have to put in a lot of time and effort into being a good member of council.”

Under the bylaw passed by council, the mayor of Gore Bay will receive a basic honorarium of $2,397.58 per annum, with increases of 1.5 percent in 2022 and 1.5 percent in 2023. Town councillors will receive a basic honorarium of $587.21 per annum with an increase of 1.5 percent in 2022 and 1.5 percent in 2023.