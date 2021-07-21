Gore Bay Rotary Club to host second annual Bay to Bay Century Bicycle Ride

GORE BAY – The second annual Gore Bay Rotary Club Bay to Bay Century (100 miles) bicycle ride will be taking place next month and it is hoped that many riders will take part in the event. Proceeds raised from the ride will be going toward two very worthwhile causes on Manitoulin Island.

“Bicycling is a very healthy activity that all members of a family can do that helps keep you out of the hospital,” stated Rotarian Peter Carter, who helped spearhead the initial Bay to Bay Ride in 2020.

“This will be our second Bay to Bay (Century) Ride,” Mr. Carter told The Expositor last week. “We have a different route this year that will bring more visibility to the beauty of Manitoulin Island.”

The century ride will start at Split Rail Brewing Company, one of the sponsors of the ride, in Gore Bay, and out to Perivale, through Spring Bay and Providence Bay down Government Road, then loop around on the road through Tehkummah, Sandfield and Big Lake back to Mindemoya to Cross Hill Road, through M’Chigeeng First Nation and then returning, explained Mr. Carter.

There is a 100 kilometre ride from Gore Bay to Providence Bay and back, continued Mr. Carter.

Registration for taking part in the Century Ride is $75. The ride will take place August 21.

Mr. Carter also pointed out, “there will also be a community family fun/children’s ride which will be free for families to take part in. The riders will start at the splash pad in Gore Bay, and ride down Lakeshore Road to the Janet Head Lighthouse and back. Light refreshments will be available at the splash pad after the riders come in.”

“All of this is being done for the betterment of the people in the community and the Island,” stated Mr. Carter.

Proceeds from the event will go to two worthy local causes, said Mr. Carter. “There will be two benefactors from the ride, one being the Gwekwaadziwin Miikan Mental Health and Addiction Program. The other 50 percent of the proceeds raised from the ride, “will go to the Gore Bay Medical Centre for improvements being planned for the building.”

“We would not be able to do this ride without our four sponsors,” stated Mr. Carter. “Led by Manitoulin Transport and the Smith Family and we are hoping Jeff (Smith) will take part in the ride. The other sponsors include Split Rail Brewing Co., Pat Noble Lumber, The Flower Hutch,” continued Mr. Carter.

There will be registration for the ride, and for information on this please visit the Gore Bay Rotary Club’s Facebook page or contact a Gore Bay Rotary member.

“We will be providing refreshments along the way and a post ride party for the ride participants,” said Mr. Carter.

Mr. Carter pointed out that during the ride, “we also hope that riders will stop in spots along the way to have a swim, for instance in Providence Bay and Big Lake.”

A number of Rotarians from off-Island will be taking part in the ride.