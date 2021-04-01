Gore Bay wishes Kaydence Gibson a happy 16th birthday

GORE BAY – This past Friday evening, a 16th birthday parade was held for Kaydence Gibson, who was born with severe spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy when she was seven months old.

The parade of vehicles was led by Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Constable Daryl Leighton, who had the OPP vehicle lights and sirens going and wished a beaming Kaydence a very happy 16th birthday on the police microphone as he passed by the Gibson house.

Kaydence’s mother, Marilyn Gibson, told the Recorder, “this is definitely a very special birthday for Kaydence. “On March 9, 2015 Kaydence had back surgery. She pointed out prior to her surgery, local resident Deanna Lewis had held a fundraiser for Kaydence at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay.

“If you would have asked me 10 years ago if Kaydence would have made it to the age of 16 I would have said no,” said Ms. Gibson. “But here she is!”

“Friends and the people of the Town of Gore Bay went above and beyond to put on this parade in celebration for Kaydence. It was a very special event and she was smiling throughout. I am truly grateful for all those that put this event on,” continued Ms. Gibson. “It was truly amazing. I don’t think we could ask for a better town to live in.”