Haweater Shriners make donation to Assiginack Family Health Team

MANITOWANING – The Assiginack Family Health Team received a substantial donation from a local group towards making their clinical building more accessible to everyone.

Representatives of the Nobles of the Haweater Shriners presented a cheque in the amount of $5,000 to representatives of the family health team last week.

“This is greatly appreciated,” stated Sandra Pennie, executive director of the health team. “It is very much appreciated.”

“This is such a wonderful contribution,” Sherry Case, a member of the health team, added.

Willis Campbell along with Wilfred Holmes of the Shriners made the cheque presentation. Mr. Campbell explained, “the Nobles of the Haweater Shriners are pleased to be here today to present a cheque for $5,000 to the Assiginack Family Health Team. This cheque is to go towards needed upgrades.”

“All money has been privately donated by the Haweater Nobles of the Shriners Social Club,” said Mr. Campbell.

“Thank you very much,” stated Dr. Mike Bedard to the Shrine club members.

Ms. Pennie pointed out the Shriners donation will go toward accessibility for the building. “It will help with improved accessibility to the clinic. We need to upgrade our doors and wheelchair accessible facilities.”