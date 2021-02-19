Huron North Shore launches speed test for internet project

HURON SHORES – Huron Shore and Manitoulin Island Community Owned Fibre Infrastructure Corporation (H&M COFI) is reaching out to all the communities the project is aiming to serve and requesting members of the public complete an online internet performance test as part of its community internet project.

“We are reaching out to the communities (including Manitoulin Island) that this internet project is aiming to serve and asking residents to complete this internet speed test,” said Georges Bilodeau, mayor of Huron Shores, in a press release. “Speed test data is essential for Universal Broadband Fund submissions and these submissions will help us get the federal support we need to bring high-speed internet to rural communities that would otherwise not have any.”

Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is hosting the speed test.

By completing the test, residents will help improve H&M COFI’s data for the region. These data will be used to inform the build of a future-proof broadband network and to help secure funding through the Universal Broadband Fund. To access and complete the H&M COFI speed test, visit performance.cira.ca/hmcofi.

Mr. Bilodeau told the Recorder “this test is important for the application we are making to the federal government. It will give more precise information on the internet and bandwidth in place now. It will provide us a stronger argument of our case for the need of this service and funding for the project.”

He also told the Recorder H&M COFI “has moved ahead and become incorporated. We have five directors thus far (with Mayor Bilodeau as chair) and we hope to expand this to nine members. And, we are still looking for someone from Manitoulin Island to join.”

Mayor Bilodeau pointed out, “our (Improving Connectivity in Ontario) ICON 2 funding application is in and we are working on a Universal Broadband Fund application that has to be in by March 15 to the federal government. If funding is provided from these two sources, it will provide funding of $75 million toward starting construction.”

“There is also a lot of information on our municipal website and all the steps we have taken so far,” continued Mayor Bilodeau.

The speed test is offered through CIRA’s internet performance test, one of the most advanced tests of internet speed and quality available. The test is a quick and easy measure of a user’s internet connection, either at home or at work. It is intended to provide data that is used to better understand and improve internet in Canada.

The Regional Broadband Network, H&M COFI, is focused on building a broadband network within the area from Nairn Centre to Garden River First Nation, including the city of Elliot Lake, town of Espanola, St. Joseph’s Island and Manitoulin Island.