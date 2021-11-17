Ice Lake archer bags trophy buck last week

ICE LAKE – A Sturgeon Falls man harvested a huge deer during the bow hunt season on Manitoulin Island.

“This was the biggest buck I have ever harvested,” stated Rene Fortin last Friday. “I got this large buck on Sunday (November 7).”

Mr. Fortin explained the 13-point buck weighed 190 pounds (field dressed) and was scored at 176 inches.

Mr. Fortin harvested his trophy buck during the bow hunt season on Manitoulin Island, downing the animal from 42 yards. He owns 100 acres of property in a location southeast of Ice Lake. He owns the “Juniper Ridge (hunt) Camp.”

“I’ve been hunting on Manitoulin since 1984 and bought my hunt camp property in 2002,” said Mr. Fortin.

“I was pretty happy getting this big buck. It beat my record biggest buck previously harvested (four years ago in Port Loring) by four inches,” said Mr. Fortin. “At my age (70) I thought I would have to go to outfitters in Saskatchewan to get a buck this big. Getting this buck on the Island probably saved me about $20,000. No, I don’t care if I ever shoot another big buck.”